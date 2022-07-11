Dont Be A Patient, Be A Consumer - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Bro Leroy on The Wisdom Table (07.02.2019)

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A round-table discussion with Community Elders hosted by Brother Leroy and Esther Hyatt. Phone guest Dr. Jennifer Daniels.
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