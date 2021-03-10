Twitter Changed Terms Of Service To Ban Christians, In Order To Promote Pedophiles, Lauren Witzke

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In less than four years social media has literally turned the world upside down. It now bans Christian thought in order to defend the rights of podophilic thoughts, speech and behavior. We are living in a Luceferian World, and we must fight to save our children and the children of the world from his raging attacks.