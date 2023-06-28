Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Religion is Like a Finger Pointing to the Moon
channel image
Eric Dubay
750 Subscribers
15 views
Published Wednesday

Discussing world religions, a call to action and the heroes journey, limiting beliefs surrounding money, the caste system, Kali Yuga, God, the Quran vs. the Bible and flat Earth found in scriptures with Quranic scholar Sam Gerrans


Get Connected With and Help Support Sam:

http://www.SamGerrans.com

http://www.youtube.com/samgerrans

http://www.quranite.com


Get Connected With and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
podcasttruthgovernmenthistoryeric dubay

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket