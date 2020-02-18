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THE AMERICAN LEFT ARE THE NAZIS!
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32 views • February 18, 2020
Fascinating that the Democrat left calls conservatives NAZIS! Spend less than 2 minutes reminding yourself how they act when they LOSE. If they behave THIS WAY OUT of power, how do you suppose they'll act if WE ELECT SOME!
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