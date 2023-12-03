Create New Account
BREAKING!!! Maria Zeee Interviews Liz Gunn : NZ Government Whistleblower!!!
Journalist Liz Gunn joins Maria Zeee on the Stew Peters Network after releasing the most damning data to date on COVID crimes, with NZ Ministry of Health whistleblower data showing the death of New Zealanders directly from the COVID injections in a dataset that can be used by EVERY country to hold the criminals accountable. Watch the full report here: https://rumble.com/v3ynskd-operation-m.o.a.r-mother-of-all-revelations.html

