Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ashish Jha reveals the reason God gave us two arms (and I have some thoughts...)
27 views
channel image
PJ Glassey
Published 21 hours ago |

Ashish Jha must be smoking hashish, or he's a liar, or he's actually serious in his claim that he "truly believes" God gave us two arms so we can get the C0vID jab and the flu vax at the same time. Yes, he really said this, and more than once. Here are my thoughts on his statements as I point out the numerous massive flaws and lies some people might not notice or think about.

Keywords
healthsciencevaccineshotsfauciplandemicboosterashishjha two arms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket