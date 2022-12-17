Ashish Jha reveals the reason God gave us two arms (and I have some thoughts...)

Ashish Jha must be smoking hashish, or he's a liar, or he's actually serious in his claim that he "truly believes" God gave us two arms so we can get the C0vID jab and the flu vax at the same time. Yes, he really said this, and more than once. Here are my thoughts on his statements as I point out the numerous massive flaws and lies some people might not notice or think about.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.