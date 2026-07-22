BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Independence Telethon - Canada's Departure Tax
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • Today

Alberta independence advocates holding telethon for referendum advertisers


Alberta independence advocate John Bolton and other prominent supporters are holding a telethon on Saturday to raise money for pro-independence referendum third-party advertisers.


The telethon, organized by Bolton, is intended to help support TPAs and help fund their fight to convince Albertans to vote for the government of Alberta to pursue a binding independence referendum on Oct.19.


According to Lawrence Magee, Berta Proud Dad, one of the over 15 individuals hosting a segment of the 12-hour stream, independence advocates are gathering together because the campaign is stacked against the nationalists.


"We're up against the other side with Thomas Lukaszuk and his group, who you know are able to raise as much funds as they want, and Elections Alberta is siding with them, and we just are trying to level the playing field a little bit and get these TPAs promoted," said Magee.


Individuals looking to donate can do so on the TPAs’ websites, and links to those websites are available on the telethon's website.


"I've brought $100 in my pocket," Magee said. "That is going to go to Jason Lavigne's TPA, and that is the 'Danny Bucks' that I got from Danielle Smith."


https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/alberta-independence-advocates-holding-telethon-for-referendum-advertisers/75150



West vs. East: Provincial-Federal Antagonism


The issue of energy resource profits sparked an explosion of long-simmering resentments between the western provinces and Ottawa as the 1970s slid into the 1980s. Almost essential to the identity of the prairie frontier was a sense of alienation—political, economic and even intellectual—from a federal leadership based thousands of kilometers away. Forged by government economic and national development policies that favoured industry in central and eastern Canada, this regional alienation became even more entrenched as the energy wars heated up.


https://history.alberta.ca/energyheritage/gas/transformation/west-vs-east/default.aspx



Leaving Canada? Departure Tax Rules You Can't Ignore


Key Summary: When you leave Canada and cease to be a tax resident, the CRA treats all your worldwide capital property as "sold" at fair market value - even though you haven't actually sold anything. This deemed disposition can trigger a significant tax bill. Registered accounts (RRSP, TFSA, FHSA), Canadian real estate, and pensions are exempt. Short-term residents (under 5 years) get additional protection on pre-existing foreign assets.


https://www.liveincanada.ca/posts/departure-tax-guide/



Standing up to Ottawa: Western alienation shifts into Prairie constitutional challenges


https://policyoptions.irpp.org/2022/12/western-alienation-constitutional-challenges/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

Willow Tohi
The Great Monetary Reset: Why China&#8217;s Gold Strategy Will Rewrite the Global Financial Order

The Great Monetary Reset: Why China’s Gold Strategy Will Rewrite the Global Financial Order

Mike Adams
U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists

U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists

Garrison Vance
Trump Proposes Automatic Green Cards for Foreign Graduates of U.S. Colleges

Trump Proposes Automatic Green Cards for Foreign Graduates of U.S. Colleges

Douglas Harrington
Russian Official Accuses Ukraine of Opening &#8220;Second Front&#8221; in Africa

Russian Official Accuses Ukraine of Opening “Second Front” in Africa

Garrison Vance
White House Moves to Ban Open Source AI Models to Keep America Dumb

White House Moves to Ban Open Source AI Models to Keep America Dumb

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy