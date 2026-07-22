Alberta independence advocates holding telethon for referendum advertisers





Alberta independence advocate John Bolton and other prominent supporters are holding a telethon on Saturday to raise money for pro-independence referendum third-party advertisers.





The telethon, organized by Bolton, is intended to help support TPAs and help fund their fight to convince Albertans to vote for the government of Alberta to pursue a binding independence referendum on Oct.19.





According to Lawrence Magee, Berta Proud Dad, one of the over 15 individuals hosting a segment of the 12-hour stream, independence advocates are gathering together because the campaign is stacked against the nationalists.





"We're up against the other side with Thomas Lukaszuk and his group, who you know are able to raise as much funds as they want, and Elections Alberta is siding with them, and we just are trying to level the playing field a little bit and get these TPAs promoted," said Magee.





Individuals looking to donate can do so on the TPAs’ websites, and links to those websites are available on the telethon's website.





"I've brought $100 in my pocket," Magee said. "That is going to go to Jason Lavigne's TPA, and that is the 'Danny Bucks' that I got from Danielle Smith."





https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/alberta-independence-advocates-holding-telethon-for-referendum-advertisers/75150









West vs. East: Provincial-Federal Antagonism





The issue of energy resource profits sparked an explosion of long-simmering resentments between the western provinces and Ottawa as the 1970s slid into the 1980s. Almost essential to the identity of the prairie frontier was a sense of alienation—political, economic and even intellectual—from a federal leadership based thousands of kilometers away. Forged by government economic and national development policies that favoured industry in central and eastern Canada, this regional alienation became even more entrenched as the energy wars heated up.





https://history.alberta.ca/energyheritage/gas/transformation/west-vs-east/default.aspx









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Key Summary: When you leave Canada and cease to be a tax resident, the CRA treats all your worldwide capital property as "sold" at fair market value - even though you haven't actually sold anything. This deemed disposition can trigger a significant tax bill. Registered accounts (RRSP, TFSA, FHSA), Canadian real estate, and pensions are exempt. Short-term residents (under 5 years) get additional protection on pre-existing foreign assets.





https://www.liveincanada.ca/posts/departure-tax-guide/









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https://policyoptions.irpp.org/2022/12/western-alienation-constitutional-challenges/