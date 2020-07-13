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Dr. Group's Water Fast | Day 11 - Research on Fasting for Health
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12 views • July 13, 2020
On day 11 of his water fasting journey, Dr. Group discusses emotional changes that are occurring in his body as he has moved into week two, and shares his favorite fasting experiences from gurus in the field. He cites some of the current research regarding the bodies continued growth - even while not taking in nutrients, protein, etc., his hair and nails continue to grow while fasting. Dr. Group also covers the re-feeding period, and goes into more detail about breaking a fast.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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