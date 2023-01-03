https://gnews.org/articles/649486

Summary：On the first day of 2023, during the New Year Live broadcast of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) , Miles Guo said that 2023 will be the year of the greatest disaster for mankind, but the CCP virus will come to a swift end, as well as the communist system of PRC. The NFSC will become the most important force on the earth to solve all kinds of human problems.



