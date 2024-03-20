Texas AG Ken Paxton explains 'huge win' SCOTUS decision on illegal border crossers.

Texas AG explains 'huge win' SCOTUS decision on illegal border crossers. 'HUGE WIN': After the Supreme Court decision came down which will allow Texas to arrest illegal border crossers, the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss the reality of next steps, the state of the border disaster and more.
