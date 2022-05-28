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Uvalde Texas Shooting New Timeline & New Parents VID Outside Police Waited Hour For Backup
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43 views • May 28, 2022
Uvalde Texas Shooting New Timeline & New Parents VID Outside Police Waited Hour For Backup
Storyful News & Weather
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyXtymq-A6w
Desperate Parents Wait Outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
TheFamily'sSoup TV
https://twitter.com/FamilysSoupTV/status/1529270767652945922
*BREAKING* Robb Elementary School shooting. Uvalde Texas. This video shows the chaos outside of the school where parents were trying to find their children.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-zdN4ZHK4U
Storyful News & Weather
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyXtymq-A6w
Desperate Parents Wait Outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
TheFamily'sSoup TV
https://twitter.com/FamilysSoupTV/status/1529270767652945922
*BREAKING* Robb Elementary School shooting. Uvalde Texas. This video shows the chaos outside of the school where parents were trying to find their children.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-zdN4ZHK4U
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