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SHEDDING AND FREQUENCY | What is going on both energetically and physically and what can you do?
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157 views • March 16, 2022
#redpill #jab #shedding
Here is a follow on video about viral sp*ke protein sh**ding from the jab and looking at the energetics of it and how you actually catch disease in the first place. Also included a meditation/energetic help for those who feel the need to protect themselves.
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
helpful for your body
• Make raw onion and raw garlic a daily part of meals as both have high anti-viral, anti-parasitic properties. They help the body with fighting off and purging the spike protein and other particulates/toxins. They 'literally' burn so make sure you eat them with food and see if your stomach can handle them easily.
• Fennel Tea as protection against spike protein transmission, video explaining this: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vLo4i3FVWAop/
• Pine Needle Tea as protection against spike protein transmission, article explaining this: https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/pine-tea-possible-antidote-for-spike-protein-transmission/?fbclid=IwAR1_DVRRCRB4Rfdr00cErT_RURUOEPc3Zyx1DNRWnAuaPgK_ZPUidzgunSg
• Video on how to harvest the right kind of pine needles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdTcmexTBH0
• Steam inhalation using essential oils of tea tree, rosemary, eucalyptus, especially after you come home from a crowded place or near a vaccination centre. This practice is also beneficial when done daily as it also promotes mental clarity and memory.
• Frankincense essential oil also known as Boswellia is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatories and immune boosters. It is used in Ayurvedic medicine. It can be used in a vaporiser or in steam inhalation. It can also be taken internally but please check with a practitioner: https://draxe.com/essential-oils/what-is-frankincense/
• There are some good supplements available that contain Boswellia and Turmeric extract which can be used to boost the immune system and also in case of joint pain. However the use should be only for limited time or with gaps, again please check with a practitioner: https://nz.iherb.com/pr/California-Gold-Nutrition-Boswellia-Extract-Plus-Turmeric-Extract-250-mg-120-Veggie-Capsules/89210
• Ayurvedic Infusion: in a glass jar of water soak these - organic lemon slices with peel, organic orange slices, cut apple, cut fresh ginger and turmeric, crushed cardamom and cumin and any of these herbs- tulsi/holy basil, lemon balm, dandelion. Close the lid and soak overnight or 8 hours during the day, when ready, strain and drink. The infusion contains powerful essential oils from lemon and orange peel which have antimicrobial properties: https://draxe.com/essential-oils/lemon-essential-oil-uses-benefits/ Herbs and spices add various complex medicinal compounds that are beneficial for the digestive and immune system. The infusion tastes delicious.
• Golden Milk - an amazing immune tonic, I am sharing my recipe: https://ayurveda-mandala.com/blog/golden-milk-gorgeousness-perfect-immune-tonic/
• Reishi and Chaga Mushrooms are amazing to build a strong immune system. Besides that these mushrooms have numerous other properties. Please check out my blog and there are links to other related blogs in this article: https://ayurveda-mandala.com/blog/reishi-the-queen-of-medicinal-mushrooms/
• Sauerkraut and Beet Kvass are fermented foods which help strengthen the gut and immune system besides giving vitamins, antioxidants and other nutrients.
• Regular use of Miso soup and Chicken broth will not only keep your immunity strong but also heal your gut.
• Neti - Ayurvedic nasal wash with warm salt water - an excellent way to clear the nasal passage and detox.
• Homeopathic remedies: Arsenicum Album, Gelsemium and Eupatorium also known as AGE - these can be used as prophylactic and on the onset of symptoms. Best to check with a homeopath or a homeopathic pharmacy.
• 15-20 min Lymphasizing exercises such as - jumping on rebounder, brisk walking /light jog, jumping jacks - all will keep the lymph system moving and help detox the body.
• Yogic breathing such as Kapaal Bhati and Anulom-Vilom Pranayam helps to expel toxins and increase oxygen flow to lungs and brain.
• Direct sunlight on skin for 15 to 30 min regularly makes a huge difference to immune health and mental health so try to get that as much as possible.
• Below in the email there are links to information on Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, VitC, D and Zinc that have been used successfully in preventing or reducing Covid effects
Here is a follow on video about viral sp*ke protein sh**ding from the jab and looking at the energetics of it and how you actually catch disease in the first place. Also included a meditation/energetic help for those who feel the need to protect themselves.
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
helpful for your body
• Make raw onion and raw garlic a daily part of meals as both have high anti-viral, anti-parasitic properties. They help the body with fighting off and purging the spike protein and other particulates/toxins. They 'literally' burn so make sure you eat them with food and see if your stomach can handle them easily.
• Fennel Tea as protection against spike protein transmission, video explaining this: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vLo4i3FVWAop/
• Pine Needle Tea as protection against spike protein transmission, article explaining this: https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/pine-tea-possible-antidote-for-spike-protein-transmission/?fbclid=IwAR1_DVRRCRB4Rfdr00cErT_RURUOEPc3Zyx1DNRWnAuaPgK_ZPUidzgunSg
• Video on how to harvest the right kind of pine needles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdTcmexTBH0
• Steam inhalation using essential oils of tea tree, rosemary, eucalyptus, especially after you come home from a crowded place or near a vaccination centre. This practice is also beneficial when done daily as it also promotes mental clarity and memory.
• Frankincense essential oil also known as Boswellia is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatories and immune boosters. It is used in Ayurvedic medicine. It can be used in a vaporiser or in steam inhalation. It can also be taken internally but please check with a practitioner: https://draxe.com/essential-oils/what-is-frankincense/
• There are some good supplements available that contain Boswellia and Turmeric extract which can be used to boost the immune system and also in case of joint pain. However the use should be only for limited time or with gaps, again please check with a practitioner: https://nz.iherb.com/pr/California-Gold-Nutrition-Boswellia-Extract-Plus-Turmeric-Extract-250-mg-120-Veggie-Capsules/89210
• Ayurvedic Infusion: in a glass jar of water soak these - organic lemon slices with peel, organic orange slices, cut apple, cut fresh ginger and turmeric, crushed cardamom and cumin and any of these herbs- tulsi/holy basil, lemon balm, dandelion. Close the lid and soak overnight or 8 hours during the day, when ready, strain and drink. The infusion contains powerful essential oils from lemon and orange peel which have antimicrobial properties: https://draxe.com/essential-oils/lemon-essential-oil-uses-benefits/ Herbs and spices add various complex medicinal compounds that are beneficial for the digestive and immune system. The infusion tastes delicious.
• Golden Milk - an amazing immune tonic, I am sharing my recipe: https://ayurveda-mandala.com/blog/golden-milk-gorgeousness-perfect-immune-tonic/
• Reishi and Chaga Mushrooms are amazing to build a strong immune system. Besides that these mushrooms have numerous other properties. Please check out my blog and there are links to other related blogs in this article: https://ayurveda-mandala.com/blog/reishi-the-queen-of-medicinal-mushrooms/
• Sauerkraut and Beet Kvass are fermented foods which help strengthen the gut and immune system besides giving vitamins, antioxidants and other nutrients.
• Regular use of Miso soup and Chicken broth will not only keep your immunity strong but also heal your gut.
• Neti - Ayurvedic nasal wash with warm salt water - an excellent way to clear the nasal passage and detox.
• Homeopathic remedies: Arsenicum Album, Gelsemium and Eupatorium also known as AGE - these can be used as prophylactic and on the onset of symptoms. Best to check with a homeopath or a homeopathic pharmacy.
• 15-20 min Lymphasizing exercises such as - jumping on rebounder, brisk walking /light jog, jumping jacks - all will keep the lymph system moving and help detox the body.
• Yogic breathing such as Kapaal Bhati and Anulom-Vilom Pranayam helps to expel toxins and increase oxygen flow to lungs and brain.
• Direct sunlight on skin for 15 to 30 min regularly makes a huge difference to immune health and mental health so try to get that as much as possible.
• Below in the email there are links to information on Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, VitC, D and Zinc that have been used successfully in preventing or reducing Covid effects
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