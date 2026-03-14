Google-X Ido Bachelet talks Surgical Nanorobotics 2014 - DNA ROBOTS - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: “Hacking the software of life.” 2015

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Google-X Ido Bachelet talks Surgical Nanorobotics 2014 - DNA ROBOTS
https://youtu.be/aA-H0L3eEo0?si=2DEPCZNz9sw-0ZEL
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Moderna: "Hacking the software of life."
http://web.archive.org/web/20201116152329/https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
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PFIZER: "Modify the genome"
https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory
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1st Section 3rd Paragraph Down! September 12, 2022
Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy
(LINK REMOVED 2025)
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
(NATIONAL ARCHIVES STILL HAS IT THOUGH) Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy
https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
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Biodigital technologies include mRNA vaccines used to treat COVID-19
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11771801221090748#:~:text=In%20this%20article%2C%20we%20explore,changes%20implicit%20in%20the%20biodigital
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https://x.com/thecryptdotinfo/status/1878290822241591530?t=HoasxifySOQYM_tGedj7EA&s=19
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Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes