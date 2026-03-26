Evil aliens.

An exorcist explains how demons try pass themselves off as space aliens. Then Joseph Spencer, an ex men in black, mind controlled agent, discusses the horrific things these so called aliens do. All types of aliens are fallen angels and demonic entities. The godfathers of Ufology, Dr J Allen Hynek and Dr Jaques Vallee, both sceptics, under took a study for the US government, both concluded the phenomena is real, inter dimensional, not from space and demonic in nature. Look at the demonic 'spirit guide', Aleister Crowley summoned, Lam in 1918, its basically a grey alien, he said "today we call them demons, tomorrow we will call them something else"; That something else is aliens.98% of all 'alien' encounters are horrific in nature and unwanted. The rest prophetic deception. Cattle mutilation (clues in the description). The horrific sexual assault in the 'examinations' and impregnating woman with human/demonic DNA then stealing the babies for future revealing. They are all demons, period. Not our saviour's or space brothers. No coincidence, when the name of Jesus Christ is invoked, the encounters end. Please understand there is a coming great deception coming with this alien phenomenon. Pleiades, greys, reptilian, mantid, whatever they appear as, all the same, demonic.

Jesus, Yeshua died on the tree on the cross for your sins. Rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe and are baptised have full remission of sins and eternal life. John 3:16​ King James Version (KJV)





16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.





https://youtu.be/gIxYHjQDOYg?si=pdKrhA9ls2MU8BUu