New Jersey Government Seizes $165,000 from Atilis Gym’s Bank Account — 100% of Gym’s Assets for ‘Crime’ of Remaining Open



On Wednesday, New Jersey officials Ian Smith announced that Governor Murphy and state officials seized 100% of their assets. The state took $165,000 from Ian Smith and Atilis Gym bank account.



From Ian Smith’s Instagram page.



Governor Phil Murphy seized 100% of our assets today – $165k, all of which came from donations and apparel sales. This is done in the middle of ongoing litigation defending ourselves against these fines, our 80 charges, the revocation of our business license, and the unconstitutional health department shutdown.⁣

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This was never about protection, it was always about control. ⁣

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Please continue to support us in any way possible. There is a link to our GoFundMe in my bio and a link to our apparel store. Please share as much as you possibly can this story and help us continue our fight. ⁣

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We also passed 105k visits to the facility today and still have no reported outbreaks. Weird. ⁣

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We love you guys. Thank you.