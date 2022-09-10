weather radar, weather manipulation? September 2021

So a while ago I started noticing these weird green spots on the weather radar. Sometimes it'd be a few of them in one area, other times the whole country was covered in them, at the same time. "Just a data glitch" maybe? lol? Or is the radar picking up ionization of the atmosphere, and all the angels in Heaven are playing their HAARPs? In the animation here, I think the clouds are moving toward areas where the green spots were happening ( will add timestamps for that ) and I'm not sure how to explain that. I'll upload more of these, there are some months last winter ( 2021 ) where the green spots didn't happen at all. Soundtrack is "Battle Of The Dragons" by TommyMutiu -- https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-battle-of-the-dragons-8037 The original file cuts off at the end, so I was like wtf whatever and just pasted on another copy of it, and used ffmpeg -shorter to chop it when the video ended.
