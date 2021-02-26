Doctor Cures Many Diseases with The Universal Antidote

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Dr. Pedro Chavez Zavala has been treating patients with The Universal Antidote since 2012. In this interview, he tells about his effective treatment of many infectious diseases and also other diseases like arthritis and diabetes. He also tells about using It during the most recent pandemic and its great effectiveness.