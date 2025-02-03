BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
President Donald Trump Appears Serious About Imposing Tariffs on EU Goods
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
0
61 views • 2 months ago

President Donald Trump Appears Serious About Imposing Tariffs on EU Goods

💵🇪🇺🇺🇸 US President Donald Trump seems serious about imposing tariffs on goods from the EU. According to him, Europeans "buy almost nothing" from Americans, while Americans "buy everything" from them.

The EU is frantically trying to come up with some kind of response to this.

🔻Today in Brussels, an informal meeting of EU leaders is taking place, also attended by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the Prime Minister of the non-EU United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.

They plan to discuss not only strengthening the EU's defense capabilities, but also the trade war with the US. Most EU leaders criticize this approach by the US administration, but avoid direct criticism of Trump and advocate maintaining allied relations between the EU and the US.

🔻German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that if trade tariffs are imposed, the EU may respond in kind. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the latest statements from Washington indicate the need for Europe to be more united and stronger.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that a trade war with the US will be one of the "most cruel paradoxes" and "total misunderstanding". He stated that the EU must unite and demonstrate its strength and resilience in relations with the United States.

📌 Earlier, Trump had already signed an order imposing tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, which has already been a significant blow to European producers who use, for example, Mexico as a low-cost production site, with supplies destined for the US market.

And although Trump's decision helped the dollar rise in the market, tariffs are generally a blow to world trade and will likely lead to further price increases on goods and services for all consumers and producers.

@Rybar
Keywords
politicseventscurrent
