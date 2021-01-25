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WHO LOST ON HERD IMMUNITY
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179 views • January 25, 2021
WHO LOST ON HERD IMMUNITY
The World Health Organization recently changed the definition of ‘herd immunity’ on their website by stating ‘a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached,’ and also went so far as to say that herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it. What prompted them to make this change? Take a look.
#GoHerd #HerdImmunity #WHO
The World Health Organization recently changed the definition of ‘herd immunity’ on their website by stating ‘a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached,’ and also went so far as to say that herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it. What prompted them to make this change? Take a look.
#GoHerd #HerdImmunity #WHO
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