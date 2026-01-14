© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iguana Dance
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, animations, arrangement, video production, lyrics, and AI voice/music
Attention Public Service Announcement
Attention all Iguanas Attention all Iguanas
Verse
It's gonna be Chill, Chill, Chill to the gills
In Florida, you're gonna freeze from your head to tail
30's 40's listen to what the weatherman says
Get out of the trees, and get down and dance
Chorus
Get out of the trees, get down and dance, dance, dance
Don't let your brother freeze, get down and dance, dance, dance
Keep your cold blood pumping, Get down and dance, dance, dance
Keep your bro from dropping, Get down and dance, dance, dance
Get down and dance.Get down and dance.
verse
Old man winter is blowing up a storm
The trees are no place to keep you warm
You must avoid your frozen circumstance
Keep your body moving, get down and dance
Chorus
Get out of the trees, get down and dance, dance, dance, dance,
Don't let your brother freeze, get down and dance, dance, dance
Keep your cold blood pumping, Get down and dance, dance, dance
Keep your bro from dropping, Get down and dance, dance, dance
Get down and dance.Get down and dance.
Bridge
Freeze Frame, strike a pose
Freeze Frame, anything goes
Freeze Frame, strike a pose
Freeze Frame, anything goes
Chorus
Get out of the trees, get down and dance, dance, dance
Don't let your brother freeze, get down and dance, dance, dance
Keep your cold blood pumping, Get down and dance, dance, dance
Keep your bro from dropping, Get down and dance, dance, dance
Get down and dance.
Get out of the trees, get down and dance, dance, dance
Don't let your brother freeze, get down and dance, dance, dance
Keep your cold blood pumping, Get down and dance, dance, dance
Keep your bro from dropping, Get down and dance, dance, dance
Get down and dance. Get down and dance.
Get down and dance.