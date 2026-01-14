Iguana Dance

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, animations, arrangement, video production, lyrics, and AI voice/music





Attention Public Service Announcement



Attention all Iguanas Attention all Iguanas



Verse

It's gonna be Chill, Chill, Chill to the gills



In Florida, you're gonna freeze from your head to tail



30's 40's listen to what the weatherman says



Get out of the trees, and get down and dance







Chorus



Get out of the trees, get down and dance, dance, dance



Don't let your brother freeze, get down and dance, dance, dance



Keep your cold blood pumping, Get down and dance, dance, dance



Keep your bro from dropping, Get down and dance, dance, dance



Get down and dance.Get down and dance.





verse

Old man winter is blowing up a storm



The trees are no place to keep you warm



You must avoid your frozen circumstance



Keep your body moving, get down and dance







Chorus



Get out of the trees, get down and dance, dance, dance, dance,



Don't let your brother freeze, get down and dance, dance, dance



Keep your cold blood pumping, Get down and dance, dance, dance



Keep your bro from dropping, Get down and dance, dance, dance



Get down and dance.Get down and dance.







Bridge

Freeze Frame, strike a pose

Freeze Frame, anything goes

Freeze Frame, strike a pose

Freeze Frame, anything goes





Chorus



Get out of the trees, get down and dance, dance, dance



Don't let your brother freeze, get down and dance, dance, dance



Keep your cold blood pumping, Get down and dance, dance, dance



Keep your bro from dropping, Get down and dance, dance, dance



Get down and dance.



Get out of the trees, get down and dance, dance, dance



Don't let your brother freeze, get down and dance, dance, dance



Keep your cold blood pumping, Get down and dance, dance, dance



Keep your bro from dropping, Get down and dance, dance, dance



Get down and dance. Get down and dance.



Get down and dance.