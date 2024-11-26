BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BUSTED Media Crimes Exposed
Nigel Billington
Nigel Billington
5 months ago

Most news is pure propaganda to manipulate you. This documentary is highly revealing... Make sure to watch it!


World famous journalist reveals how the news is used by billionaires, governments and intelligence agencies to control the beliefs and behaviour of the public.


See how the news controls what you believe.


--------------------


> IF YOU ENJOYED THIS VIDEO, YOU WILL DEFINITELY ENJOY MY NOVELS...


I'm a self-published British author and creator of the Josh Brannon sci-fi action thriller series.


Please support my writing efforts by purchasing my books, leaving a review if you liked it, and sharing your enjoyment with your family and friends.


My novels are available in major online stores; just visit my website to see which one you prefer.


You can visit my website here: https://www.nigelbillington.com


I appreciate your support,


All my best, Nigel.


P.S. Please follow my channel and share the videos far and wide.

Keywords
msmmain stream mediamedia propagandamedia crimesjournalists journalism
