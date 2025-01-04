BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - January 4 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
1
86 views • 3 months ago

January 4, 2025

rt.com


Germany and France extend a hand of friendship as two of the EU's top diplomats visit the new government in Damascus. But its ties laden with conditions and controversies, starting with a cultural faux pas. The German foreign minister also backs away from sponsoring new Islamist groups in Syria despite meeting with its leadership which Berlin has designated as terrorist. RT reviews the background and disturbing actions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham that the West now seems to overlook. The death toll of healthcare workers in Gaza surpasses one thousand since the war began according to a United Nations report with the UN's Palestinian ambassador breaking down in tears as he reads out a message from a slain doctor.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

