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Rich Scheck Challenges Top Ufologists To Boldly Explore Israel's Role in UFO Disclosure - 2 of 6
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52 views • November 05, 2021
This is Part 2 of a 3.5 hour video. Schecky in California critiques ufologist Richard Dolan for thinking he has the correct data. Rich also admires Richard Dolan for his thoroughness and epistemology. Mitzi in Minnesota feels that Richard Dolan is too dismissive of people’s psychic perceptions.
We met on Oct. 23, 2021 with the Positive Alien Agenda Meetup group at:
https://www.meetup.com/alien-agendas-meetup-group/ . I discussed a number of people, such as Corey Goode, in the thumbnail photo.
This is a FAIR USE of Richard Dolan's video: Defeating the Narcissists in Ufology. Richard Dolan The Big Picture.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqpWk_MG_0E
Because all our governments want to suppress the disclosure of the truth about UFOs and aliens, they put out disinfo for the purpose of obfuscating this reality and confusing the public.
How do you tell who is a disinfo agent, who is telling the truth and who is revealing only part of the truth because they are under threat? Who is taking advantage of the immense interest in UFOs to make money on the lecture circuit and get famous with sensational stories that are lies or half truths?
Are the best, most genuine people being sidelined and not invited to major UFO conferences, in favour of people who tow the line?
Here are some links for study:
https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2014/03/real-ufos-and-real-disinformation/
http://entityart.co.uk/controlled-opposition-david-wilcock-corey-goode-darryl-anka-bashar-benjamin-fulford-cobra-edward-snowden-julian-assange-trump-putin-ufology-alternative-media-psyop/
http://wanttoknow.info/g/disinformation-agents
http://oregonmufon.com/PDFs/UFODisinformation.pdf
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_cointelpro07.htm
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
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https://thulesociety.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
We met on Oct. 23, 2021 with the Positive Alien Agenda Meetup group at:
https://www.meetup.com/alien-agendas-meetup-group/ . I discussed a number of people, such as Corey Goode, in the thumbnail photo.
This is a FAIR USE of Richard Dolan's video: Defeating the Narcissists in Ufology. Richard Dolan The Big Picture.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqpWk_MG_0E
Because all our governments want to suppress the disclosure of the truth about UFOs and aliens, they put out disinfo for the purpose of obfuscating this reality and confusing the public.
How do you tell who is a disinfo agent, who is telling the truth and who is revealing only part of the truth because they are under threat? Who is taking advantage of the immense interest in UFOs to make money on the lecture circuit and get famous with sensational stories that are lies or half truths?
Are the best, most genuine people being sidelined and not invited to major UFO conferences, in favour of people who tow the line?
Here are some links for study:
https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2014/03/real-ufos-and-real-disinformation/
http://entityart.co.uk/controlled-opposition-david-wilcock-corey-goode-darryl-anka-bashar-benjamin-fulford-cobra-edward-snowden-julian-assange-trump-putin-ufology-alternative-media-psyop/
http://wanttoknow.info/g/disinformation-agents
http://oregonmufon.com/PDFs/UFODisinformation.pdf
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_cointelpro07.htm
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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