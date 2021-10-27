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VAERS Report & Study Indicates Nearly 2 Million Americans May Have Died Following COVID Shot
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335 views • October 27, 2021
The latest VAERS report is out and the numbers continue to climb over the past 10-11 months of those dead or injured following taking the COVID shot. Only about 1%, and it's probably closer to less than 1%, of any vaccine related injury or death is reported. Considering the numbers they are reporting, you could theoretically extrapolate that out and the united States could have witnessed nearly 2 million American deaths.
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