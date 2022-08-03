US Warships Were Positioned in Waters East of Taiwan for Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p13h0cff1
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits in Taipei later on Tuesday. CCP has repeatedly warned against Pelosi going to Taiwan. CCP’s warships and aircrafts repeatedly touch the median line. Four U.S. warships, including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan for Pelosi’s trip