Grape Juice Pressing At Our Homestead In Florida In November Heidi Rose Homesteading

It is that time of year at our home. Ripe muscadine grapes are for the picking. Still hanging off the vines. Amazingly. Yesterday my husband, Alexander, and I collaborated to press the grapes. A mix of light and dark grapes from the garden. This is the juice that resulted. We freeze the juice to preserve that for later use throughout the year. If you are interested to see more of the process I have posted a number of the videos in short clips on one of our You Tube channels. Thanks for checking in with us here. Appreciate that. Have a great day! Heid and Alex homesteading in Florida. https://www.youtube.com/@Concreteforest111FYI, we used a traditional Italian style hand cranked press to extract the juice from the grapes. That is shown in the videos I posted on You Tube. I will also try to post some here on this forum. Cheers, folks! Take good care out there!