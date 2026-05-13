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BlackRock Villian Larry Fink declares a pre-emptive war against American citizens who fight back against AI data centers, warning that people could use inexpensive drones(1 min, 16 sec): “We have to relook at all forms of security“Could it be domestic terrorism using a $3,000 drone?…Many more things will have to be underground.”