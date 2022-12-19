AzusaSt. 12, 18 MY DREAM OF HELL

I had a dream of hell yesterday; this video tells you what I saw. And this link was what I heard in hell. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vn40J673-1U I have had many dreams of the Tribulation, 'hell on earth'. BUT I have never had a dream of HELL until now. This is one place you DO NOT want to end up. And it is very easy to avoid HELL, just repent of your sins and place all your sins under the blood of Jesus and acknowledge Jesus as the son of God sent to the earth, who was crucified, who shed His precious blood and died for you and for me and was buried, but he rose from the grave on the third day. And Jesus walked this earth again, and Jesus ascended up to heaven where He now sits on the right hand of the Father awaiting His soon return to take His faithful home with Him.

NOTE: I finally have water filters back in stock with the (included ceramic filter)' When you donate for a water filter you will also receive a FREE KJV Bible (red letter edition) a FREE Medic Alert Badge, and a FREE book, either: IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE or GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE (sorry our choice per availability) and a FREE P-38 can opener. Also while supplies last I will include a 24" by 36" MEGA heavy-duty reclosable clear plastic bag, this bag has many uses including laundry. Please see here for details or to order for a donation: https://www.ebay.com/itm/175493001158



If you are looking for a Marine Scape Premium (with 2 AquaCera Plus 7" Imperial size ceramic filters), These Premium Water filters are now made using a clear upper & lower water tank so you can SEE the water level. Now this water filter includes (2) UV light kit that will kill viruses in your water (And I will include a KJV Bible & one of my books FREE), This water filter is 'at cost' for donation ONLY to this: Last Days Ministry, see this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/185692080048



UV (Ultra Violet) Light Set that you add to your water filter to kill viruses in any suspect water that you need to filter for drinking. See this light set here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/185646830637

Thank You & God Bless you and yours MIGHTILY. Thank you for your prayers, tithes, gifts & love to support this ministry at: www.paypal.me/TonyLambWatchman cash app: tonylambwatchman If you can not use Paypal you can use this secure link to support this ministry: https://www.tonylamb.org/index104.html To order your copy of: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1695677153 To order a copy of: 'GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1717773664 or you can request a free copy from me. * Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US. See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Here is the new website: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your support and your prayers in this Last Mission for God. You are 'NOT a Partner' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! The Holy Spirit commanded me to: 'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since. * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus CHRIST and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come. THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb

