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Metatron's Astral Spiders 🕷 and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 3
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58 views • May 07, 2022
Video sources: "Astral Spider Experience Ethereal Spider Simona Rich" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvdKVOfMz1Q
"Dream Enemies sending a spider" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7AThjCRJkU
"Fast, destroy astral spider , succubus" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prEvf3GKhxM
"Pleiadian Interview - Alien Spider Invasion!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nmH7gdApsE
"Miles Johnston 2 25th April 2013" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKTV6Zf6R_8
"Astral Parasites and Their Effects" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ThfEDA-3zA
Astral spiders experiences are common. If you have a vision, a dream, or some insight into these so called etheric spiders you are not going crazy. Far from it. You are seeing something real. In fact you most likely have intuitive perception higher than most. Your third eye and heart chakras are well on the way to being developed otherwise these creepy entities, that exist in the fourth dimension, are impossible to see without it. Etheric spider facts: These creatures only exist in the astral dimension. This also happens to be where the human aura can be seen in its brilliant colors and various rainbow like hues. Upon the first experience of discovering we humans are not alone but share the earth with these astral vermin can be a big shock. I got sick to my stomach on first contact with the esoteric spiders. It is very humbling. These etheric spider entities use humans as food. Not a pleasant thought, I know, but true. Many other esoteric researchers have said the same thing. The food source is the aura and some call the aura the human energy field. My research shows these entities have much to do with the energy leaks people experience in day to day living. It is common for these astral creatures to attach to one’s back, like a surfer rides a wave, because the spinal area contains the kundalini life force and they can tap directly into the energy reserve of people. (https://www.unexplainable.net/ghost-paranormal/astral-spiders-in-dreams-and-visions.php)
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"Dream Enemies sending a spider" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7AThjCRJkU
"Fast, destroy astral spider , succubus" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prEvf3GKhxM
"Pleiadian Interview - Alien Spider Invasion!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nmH7gdApsE
"Miles Johnston 2 25th April 2013" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKTV6Zf6R_8
"Astral Parasites and Their Effects" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ThfEDA-3zA
Astral spiders experiences are common. If you have a vision, a dream, or some insight into these so called etheric spiders you are not going crazy. Far from it. You are seeing something real. In fact you most likely have intuitive perception higher than most. Your third eye and heart chakras are well on the way to being developed otherwise these creepy entities, that exist in the fourth dimension, are impossible to see without it. Etheric spider facts: These creatures only exist in the astral dimension. This also happens to be where the human aura can be seen in its brilliant colors and various rainbow like hues. Upon the first experience of discovering we humans are not alone but share the earth with these astral vermin can be a big shock. I got sick to my stomach on first contact with the esoteric spiders. It is very humbling. These etheric spider entities use humans as food. Not a pleasant thought, I know, but true. Many other esoteric researchers have said the same thing. The food source is the aura and some call the aura the human energy field. My research shows these entities have much to do with the energy leaks people experience in day to day living. It is common for these astral creatures to attach to one’s back, like a surfer rides a wave, because the spinal area contains the kundalini life force and they can tap directly into the energy reserve of people. (https://www.unexplainable.net/ghost-paranormal/astral-spiders-in-dreams-and-visions.php)
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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