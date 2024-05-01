Students Protect US Flag From Hamas Supporters and Commies

SOURCE: https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s
@BryanRAnderson
"Brendan Rosenblum, a junior and Jewish student at UNC-Chapel Hill, had water bottles thrown at him as he stood in the middle of the quad by with an Israeli flag while protesters tried to replace an American flag with a Palestinian one. Classes today have just been cancelled."
SOURCE: https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson/status/1785393189274439704
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.