Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Students Protect US Flag From Hamas Supporters and Commies
channel image
Justin Trouble
57 Subscribers
44 views
Published a day ago

SOURCE: https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s

@BryanRAnderson

"Brendan Rosenblum, a junior and Jewish student at UNC-Chapel Hill, had water bottles thrown at him as he stood in the middle of the quad by with an Israeli flag while protesters tried to replace an American flag with a Palestinian one. Classes today have just been cancelled."

SOURCE: https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson/status/1785393189274439704

Keywords
flagamericanprotect

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket