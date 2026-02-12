MORE EVIDENCE: Pashtun are Lost Tribes of Israel!

The tradition among the Pashtun people of Pakistan and Afghanistan is very clear; they are the descendants of the Lost Tribes of Israel. They are even known as "Bani Yisrael" (literally, "Children of Israel")!

But in addition to the names of their holy ancestors, which they preserved, they also maintained ancient biblical customs that date back to their time living in Israel and to Moses himself!

How can it be, Jews from Europe to Yemen grow their side curls, and tribes of their long-lost siblings from Afghanistan and Pakistan are doing the same after over two thousand years of Exile?! It's miraculous to say the least. It's testimony not only to the Creator and the Torah of Moses but also to the strong and dedicated spirit of the souls of Israel.

Here is more evidence, records, and testimonies about the Lost Tribes of Israel who settled in Pakistan and Afghanistan, known as the Pashtun, or Bani Yisrael.

