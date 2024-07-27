Macron is "Proud" of the Olympics Opening. Bravo! Bravo!

“Bravo to the artists, organizers, police, administrative staff, ministries involved, volunteers and everyone! Huge congratulations from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and all services, including artists. We are proud of what you have done for France. Bravo! Bravo!”

Macron liked the Olympics opening ceremony.

Also:

It was so vile and disgusting to normal people.

Caution with video clips of the Olympics opening ceremony on X and YT. Some are being hit by the IOC with copyright strikes, and they're trying to remove all traces from search engines.