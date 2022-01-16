Well-Tested Generic Drugs Such As HCQ & Ivermectin Should Be Used for Early Treatment of COVID

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01/09/2022 Dr. Pierre Kory：The system is broken. The system is structured in a way that only patented drugs get accessed and approved, whereas those highly effective and widely available generic drugs beneficial to early treatment of COVID, such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, are ignored and suppressed. The system needs to be fixed to save American people.