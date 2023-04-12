4/12/2023 -- California M4.4 (M4.9) Earthquake at Volcano -- 52,000ft volcanic blast in Russia

Clear Lake Volcanic field / Geyser Peak Volcano North of the Bay Area has been struck by a new M4.4 (M4.9) with accompanying earthquake swarm next to Geyserville, California.We are expecting the exact same sized M4.5 to M4.9 earthquake to strike South in Southern California, in the LA basin or close to it.

Additionally, we are expecting a much more rare M4.X earthquake on the East coast by Delaware / New Jersey area.

Topping it all off, we have warnings going for several more days , covering a potential upper M7 to low M8.0 earthquake in the West Pacific (vanuatu / soloman islands), Iran, and Chile.

A new large 52,000 foot high blast occurred at Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka Russia, where we were looking for upper M6 to low M7 to strike. Impressive video of the eruption here:





• HUGE Eruption at ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TzMpvzvYi0&t=0s

The new blast, plus the volcanic earthquakes going across the USA, says the increase that we were expecting is now arriving, first sign of this is volcanic increase (as many past examples have shown!).





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



