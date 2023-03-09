Create New Account
What is the Delphi Technique? - Questions For Corbett
What is happening
Published 16 hours ago
The Corbett Report


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-delphi/

Peter writes in to ask how we should respond to the Bank of England's rigged survey about CBDCs. James answers by describing the Delphi method and how to anti-Delphi in real life.

Are you looking for comments? How about a documentation list of every single article cited in this episode? They’re at The Corbett Report website! Just follow the SHOW NOTES link to join the conversation! Not a Corbett Report member yet? JOIN THE COMMUNITY TODAY!

Keywords
controlagenda 21agenda 2030bank of englanddigital currencythe corbett reportcbdcquestions for corbettrosa corydelphi technique

