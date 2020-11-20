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A Pastor Leads The Charge Of Montanans Against A Tyrannical Government's COVID Mandates
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255 views • November 20, 2020
It's great when you see citizens of their sovereign states stand up against tyranny. It's even more inspiring when men of God take a stand and lead their flocks in opposition to tyranny rather than being cowards. Pastor Chuck Baldwin is such a man. He and his son-in-law, Allam Baker, join me in this episode to discuss a recent lawsuit filed against their government in Montana.
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https://montanatitle50.org/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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