What is Psychic Co-Dependency?

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Have you ever wondered "Does she Love Me, or Does He Love me?" Yes, there is actually something called Psychic Co-Dependency! It's an energetic disorder that creates chaos in your aura (the energetic field around your body) . When you place another person over and above your authentic self you lose your sense of 'grounding'. Your energy becomes dispersed and it weakens the ability to attract that you what you truly desire. Learn to take your power back!