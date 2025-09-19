The Barn Song

(Verse 1) (Simple, folksy acoustic guitar intro) South of the six line, a farm was my home, Old weathered barn, where we'd freely roam. Big rope swing hangin', hayloft in spring, Hockey on frozen ground, hear the blades sing. My brothers, they played, with matches so bright, Didn't mean trouble, in the fading daylight. But the flames grew too fierce, a fiery embrace, Hay and snow covered, couldn't erase. (Chorus) (Tempo picks up slightly, more prominent strumming) Boss said, "Find your brothers," what mischief they'd made, Caught red-handed, in the barn's dusty shade. Shovel in hand, I knew what was true, That old barn was burnin', nothin' we could do. (Verse 2) (Tempo slows, more melancholic tone) Ran back to the house, "Mom and Dad, come and see!" "The barn's burnin' bad," a tragedy. "What should we do?" I asked in despair, "Save the Ski-Doo," my father did declare. Five machines inside, some old, some brand new, Dragged them to safety, a snowbank we flew. The heat was so strong, the stalls turned to red, While the barn's fate was sealed, the words left unsaid. (Chorus) (Tempo picks up slightly, more prominent strumming) Boss said, "Find your brothers," what mischief they'd made, Caught red-handed, in the barn's dusty shade. Shovel in hand, I knew what was true, That old barn was burnin', nothin' we could do. (Bridge) (Slower, more somber, with a hint of fiddle or harmonica) Englehart fire brigade, arrived too late, Pump house was threatened, sealed by cruel fate. "Let the barn burn," my father's command, Dusty combustion, a fire unplanned. Lumps in our throats, smoke in our eyes, My father cursed, my brothers cried lies. (Outro) (Music fades out, leaving a lingering acoustic guitar chord) (Fade to silence) No more fun in the barn, no more... No more fun in the barn, no more... (Wait for it...)