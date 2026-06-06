House Votes to End Iran Military: War Powers Showdown

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- House passed War Powers resolution requiring Trump withdraw forces absent congressional authorization for Iran conflict.
- Measure passed 215-208 after four Republicans joined Democrats, overcoming previous failed legislative attempts to pass.
- Resolution remains largely symbolic, needing Senate approval and Trump's signature before taking effect into law.
- Supporters cite congressional war authority; opponents warn constraints hinder presidential security responses to threats effectively.
- Ongoing Iran-related hostilities persist despite ceasefire, intensifying debates over executive warmaking powers and congressional oversight.
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