Natasha Hausdorff explains latest changes in Israel's administration of the West Bank

Posted 16February2026 UKLFI Charitable Trust:
In this interview, Natasha Hausdorff, Legal Director of the UKLFI Charitable Trust, discusses the recent decision of Israel's security cabinet to make several changes in the administration of Judea & Samaria, often referred to as the West Bank. Natasha first sets out the specific decisions and then examines their legality under international law. Natasha examines UN statements on settlements and the broader international law framework. She explains how these issues are interpreted under the Oslo Accords, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, as well as competing claims regarding land administration, environmental enforcement, and the classification of “settler violence” incidents. The conversation also examines the role of UN data sources, questions of methodology, and how legal narratives influence international policy, sanctions, and public discourse.
00:00– Introduction
01:05– What Israeli cabinet measures actually change
01:24(1) Revocation of Jordanian law prohibiting sale of land to Jews
03:44(2) Opening up land registry
04:46(3) Protection of archaeological and historical sites and the environment
05:52(4) Jurisdiction over certain functions at Rachel's tomb and the Patriarchs' tomb
07:20Legality of these changes
08:56Criticism of the ICJ's advisory opinion
12:00Allegations of violence by Israeli residents against Palestinians
16:13Impact of misinformation
18:14Impact of UN's bias on its credibility