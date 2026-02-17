BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Natasha Hausdorff explains latest changes in Israel's administration of the West Bank
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
12 views • 1 day ago

Posted 16February2026 UKLFI Charitable Trust:

In this interview, Natasha Hausdorff, Legal Director of the UKLFI Charitable Trust, discusses the recent decision of Israel's security cabinet to make several changes in the administration of Judea & Samaria, often referred to as the West Bank. Natasha first sets out the specific decisions and then examines their legality under international law. Natasha examines UN statements on settlements and the broader international law framework. She explains how these issues are interpreted under the Oslo Accords, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, as well as competing claims regarding land administration, environmental enforcement, and the classification of “settler violence” incidents. The conversation also examines the role of UN data sources, questions of methodology, and how legal narratives influence international policy, sanctions, and public discourse.

Keywords
unisraeloslo accordsinternational lawwest bankjudea and samaria
Chapters

00:00– Introduction

01:05– What Israeli cabinet measures actually change

01:24(1) Revocation of Jordanian law prohibiting sale of land to Jews

03:44(2) Opening up land registry

04:46(3) Protection of archaeological and historical sites and the environment

05:52(4) Jurisdiction over certain functions at Rachel's tomb and the Patriarchs' tomb

07:20Legality of these changes

08:56Criticism of the ICJ's advisory opinion

12:00Allegations of violence by Israeli residents against Palestinians

16:13Impact of misinformation

18:14Impact of UN's bias on its credibility

