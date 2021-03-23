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Burning Events Mars - April 2021!! Divine Justice; Economy, civil unrest; Unveiling the beast
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20 views • March 23, 2021
ries season is here; Mars and Rahu together in Gemini squared by Mercury & Neptune. As passover starts (Full moon in Libra) expect big events to expose more of the beast - probably will call more people to take action to get free from tyranny.
Horrible concentration camp in Taxas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xff5m...
Lebanon Supermarket fight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWMNE...
Horrible concentration camp in Taxas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xff5m...
Lebanon Supermarket fight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWMNE...
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