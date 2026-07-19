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Weekly Comms with JMC | The Wheels of Justice Are Finally Grinding
JMC Broadcasting
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It's official. President Trump has declared—based on data from whitehouse.gov—that foreign agents interfered with the 2020 election. This is not speculation. This is not a conspiracy theory. This is official acknowledgment from the highest office in the land.


The evidence is undeniable. The cover-up is collapsing. And all roads lead to Obama. President Trump said it. The data confirms it. The threads of election fraud, weaponized intelligence agencies, and the cover-up of corruption—all point to Barack Hussein Obama. Not as a theory. As a conclusion.


The mainstream media is not just biased. They are complicit. By knowingly pushing false narratives and suppressing evidence of foreign interference, they crossed the legal line. U.S.C. 2384—seditious conspiracy. U.S.C. 2385—advocating the overthrow of a government. Federal crimes. And justice is coming for them.


What happens next? Audits accelerate. Fraudulent machines are replaced. Arrests follow. The architects of the theft—foreign and domestic—will be held accountable. States that certified fraudulent results will face legal reckoning. New elections. Honest ones. Secured ones. Ones that reflect the will of the American people.


This is not a dream. It is a plan in motion. Stay informed. Stay prayerful. Stay ready. The transition will not be smooth—but it will be worth it.


God bless our Commander in Chief. God bless Donald J. Trump. Justice is coming. 2026 is the year.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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