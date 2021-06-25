© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bipartisan military justice reform bill aims to change way prosecutions of service members work
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • June 25, 2021
Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has complained recently that the Department of Justice wrongly investigated him. However, Schiff himself has overreached his authority by subpoenaing information of powerful Americans close to President Trump. One America's Christina Bobb spoke with Washington D.C. attorney Victoria Toensing to learn her experience.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.