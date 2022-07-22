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Dangerous New Marriage Law Could Legalize Polygamy
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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146 views • July 22, 2022

July 22, 2022 - This Respect for Marriage Act was brought up as a “flash vote,” and hurried through because of the overall panic after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Some leftists warn that women are going to jail who have ectopic pregnancies, and say that inter-race marriage is next on the chopping block (even though Justice Thomas, who is black, is married to a white woman).

This bill not only codifies same-sex marriage across the board, but it also declares that the federal government will recognize marriage according to the states with the broadest definition of marriage. So if Utah were to legalize polygamy, then polygamy would have to be recognized by all 50 states. If California chose to legalize marriage between adults and children, or people and their pets, then so would the federal government.

Plus we’ll look at a possible Climate Emergency declared by Biden and the martial law and suspended mid-term election that could follow.

Thanks for watching and praying!

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marriagegreen new dealsri lankapolygamyclimate emergency
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