BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mohanad Maher live in Gaza exiled from Gaza City talks to Bristol Politics Show Christmas 2025
Tony Gosling
Tony Gosling
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: Mohaned Mahar calls in live from Gaza - he explains what it's like there now, living in make-piece tents in winter, the food situation, having no electricity so can't follow the news, and is there any hope? Had to walk 5km to reach internet and make this call.


https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/12/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-3/


He's part of 16th October Group. If you would like to help him and his family donate to www.gofund.me/a4b4fca5f My name is David Mowat and I'm fundraising for Mohanad Maher. I'm also fundraising for many families and informal aid workers in Gaza. Mahanad asked me to set up a platform just for him. He's in Gaza City with his Dad, Mum, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. And that donkey. Pictures and updates from Mohanad: This picture I took it before the sunset. It's where I'm going to sleep tonight with my father and 2 brothers. Sept 1st 2025: "We put my mother and 4 sisters in the neighbour's tent they accept to take them for a few days until we find a place". Caption for pic with all the stuff. I've known Mohanad about 5 years. He used to translate Arabic to English for the Oct 16th journalist group. Their leader Wafaa Al Udaini was assassinated by Israel 2 years ago along with nearly all her family. I and a group of solidarity activists and Oct 16th journalists would meet in zoom meetings and became close. So I feel a special connection for Mohanad and his colleagues and mourn the loss of the wonderful Wafaa. For a long time Mohanad has not asked for money. But seeing his Dad age rapidly as home is destroyed and people close to them killed , he feels broken hearted. He's a brilliant English speaker and has been offered an MA course in Ireland. The trauma of a taxi flight for life out of Gaza City end of August 2025 as Israeli forces intensify the bombardment means "I'd forgotten about that offer!" he tells me in WhatsApp. Instead his focus on survival. All funds raised go straight to him and his family via my bank account, though a PayPal agent will take an unavoidable commission.


https://www.gofundme.com/f/mohanad-mahers-family-of-gaza-city

Keywords
evilisraelgenocidegaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Malaysia&#8217;s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Malaysia’s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Belle Carter
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy