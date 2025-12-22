Mohanad Maher live in Gaza exiled from Gaza City talks to Bristol Politics Show Christmas 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Mohaned Mahar calls in live from Gaza - he explains what it's like there now, living in make-piece tents in winter, the food situation, having no electricity so can't follow the news, and is there any hope? Had to walk 5km to reach internet and make this call.





https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/12/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-3/





He's part of 16th October Group. If you would like to help him and his family donate to www.gofund.me/a4b4fca5f My name is David Mowat and I'm fundraising for Mohanad Maher. I'm also fundraising for many families and informal aid workers in Gaza. Mahanad asked me to set up a platform just for him. He's in Gaza City with his Dad, Mum, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. And that donkey. Pictures and updates from Mohanad: This picture I took it before the sunset. It's where I'm going to sleep tonight with my father and 2 brothers. Sept 1st 2025: "We put my mother and 4 sisters in the neighbour's tent they accept to take them for a few days until we find a place". Caption for pic with all the stuff. I've known Mohanad about 5 years. He used to translate Arabic to English for the Oct 16th journalist group. Their leader Wafaa Al Udaini was assassinated by Israel 2 years ago along with nearly all her family. I and a group of solidarity activists and Oct 16th journalists would meet in zoom meetings and became close. So I feel a special connection for Mohanad and his colleagues and mourn the loss of the wonderful Wafaa. For a long time Mohanad has not asked for money. But seeing his Dad age rapidly as home is destroyed and people close to them killed , he feels broken hearted. He's a brilliant English speaker and has been offered an MA course in Ireland. The trauma of a taxi flight for life out of Gaza City end of August 2025 as Israeli forces intensify the bombardment means "I'd forgotten about that offer!" he tells me in WhatsApp. Instead his focus on survival. All funds raised go straight to him and his family via my bank account, though a PayPal agent will take an unavoidable commission.





https://www.gofundme.com/f/mohanad-mahers-family-of-gaza-city