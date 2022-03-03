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Leaked Pfiizer Document Confirming ALL ADVERSE REACTIONS
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121 views • March 03, 2022
Leaked Pfiizer Document Confirming ALL ADVERSE REACTIONS
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
Folder with PDF and Images:
https://mega.nz/folder/MhB3XSAZ#PCALB7IfwuQhC1ALcp9d0g
Just the PDF:
https://mega.nz/file/coYFlAhR#GQrlZhR6WAlkOrJhs5ueYx0LGnDbofhC3WKrY_yorvg
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
PROOF JABS CAUSE HEART ATTACKS AND STROKES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvbBNutA2MH1/
Why believe the media when you have all the proof you need to the contrary?
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
Folder with PDF and Images:
https://mega.nz/folder/MhB3XSAZ#PCALB7IfwuQhC1ALcp9d0g
Just the PDF:
https://mega.nz/file/coYFlAhR#GQrlZhR6WAlkOrJhs5ueYx0LGnDbofhC3WKrY_yorvg
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
PROOF JABS CAUSE HEART ATTACKS AND STROKES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvbBNutA2MH1/
Why believe the media when you have all the proof you need to the contrary?
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