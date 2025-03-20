Trump revokes Hunter Biden's Secret Service protection on 17th - Adding info, new today!

🔥 Trump revokes Hunter Biden's Secret Service protection

The former US first son will no longer receive protection after Donald Trump learned he is avoiding a court deposition while in South Africa.

"Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Adding, Thurs, March 20th:

FBI agent who exposed Hunter Biden's secrets ARRESTED

Johnathan Buma, a 15-year FBI veteran, was arrested at JFK Airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the New York Post reports citing court docs.

He allegedly printed about 130 files, some marked protected, and shared them with associates. The draft detailed his career and whistleblower activities, including the FBI’s investigation into a foreign country's WMD program.

Buma exposed Hunter Biden’s actions (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/46435) with Burisma, claiming the real FBI story during the Trump and Biden years differs from the GOP narrative. In January 2019, Buma brought sources to DOJ prosecutors, pushing the narrative that Hunter's work with Burisma (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/30918) was illegal and linking George Soros to money laundering.

He was released on a $100,000 bail while awaiting further proceedings in a California federal court.

Adding Article from today also info on MSM sources, about this too:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbi-agent-who-criticized-trump-charged-with-sharing-confidential-documents-2025-03-20/





