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6. MMS MEXICO: Anti-MMS Propaganda vs. Real Comments from Latinoamericans
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302 views • July 18, 2020
There are a lot of videos and other sites online that either try to debunk, villify or spread false messages about ClO2/MMS. I was going to make a video analyzing one site to defend the truths but I found that the every-day people leaving comments did a great enough job at it. I think that Latinoamerica gets it when it comes to MMS. They are also getting tired of the biases and lies that affect their ability to choose their own health medicine.
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