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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine Insights About Overcoming the Coronavirus
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11 views • April 21, 2022
VA #56 Divine Insights About Overcoming the Coronavirus
Description: Divine Insights About Overcoming the Coronavirus
Is the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic just another flu? Are there reasons to be more concerned? What are the key characteristics of this virus that set it apart from other epidemics? Are we being told the truth, or encouraged to be complacent? Where did this scourge really come from? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update about the hazards we are facing. Creator explains what we can do to partner with the divine realm and weather the storm. Join us to learn how!
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Description: Divine Insights About Overcoming the Coronavirus
Is the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic just another flu? Are there reasons to be more concerned? What are the key characteristics of this virus that set it apart from other epidemics? Are we being told the truth, or encouraged to be complacent? Where did this scourge really come from? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update about the hazards we are facing. Creator explains what we can do to partner with the divine realm and weather the storm. Join us to learn how!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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