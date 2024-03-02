Left in the trast, the dog tried to put his mouth out to call for help and luck smile on him

Pitiful Animal
Mar 2, 2024
Diana was saved by a kind woman after she got into a serious accident
Diana was a stray dog â€‹â€‹who got into a car accident,
the person causing the accident ran away and left her on the road.
A poor woman saw the little girl and carried her around in a stroller
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jy4laLmY6CM
